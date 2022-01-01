Go
Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine

A Place Where Neighbors and Friends Get Together

1435 The Alameda

Popular Items

Strike - Clean Hit CAN$8.00
Burrata Cheese Plate$17.00
Di Stefano Burrata Cheese with olive oil, pink salt,
pepper, sundried tomatoes & baguettes.
Meatball & Sausage Bites$13.00
Pork/beef meatballs and Cajun sausage glazed with a sweet, tangy BBQ
sauce and topped with fresh basil
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Breaded and baked chicken nuggets served with hot sauce & ranch dressing
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$11.00
Served with toasted bread, olives, and carrots
Samosas by Curry Roots$12.00
Vegan & Spicy. Served with mango chutney
Spring Rolls (Vegetarian)$9.00
Served with a sweet Thai chili sauce
Garden Tomato Bruschetta$12.00
Sweet tomatoes, roasted red peppers and garlic topped
with goat cheese and fresh basil
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Ancho Chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, fire roasted salsa
Location

1435 The Alameda

San Jose CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
