Wine Bar - Pensacola

George Bistro + Bar

No reviews yet

At George Bistro + Bar, we believe that food is the language of the soul and is at the heart of everything we do. It's communicated through a masterfully crafted menu, exceptional service and a relatable modern space that exudes Southern charm. Whether it's for a sweet and savory brunch, a light lunch during the workday or a romantic candlelit dinner – you are always welcome. At George, you are family.

