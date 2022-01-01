Venus in Furs
Natural wines and original wine based cocktails. Worship La Femme
18 East Cota Street
Location
18 East Cota Street
Santa Barbara CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Trattoria Vittoria
Take out and Delivery 5 days a week!!
Rascals SB
Vegan food curated by Dalan Moreno on a monthly basis.
Jill's Place
Where Santa Barbarans have gone for the best steaks, chops, chicken, fresh fish, burgers & cocktails for over 12 years. Open for lunch & dinner, Mon. thru Sat.
Soul Bites
Soul Bites is quick-casual, Soul food. Featuring a tasty array of comfort foods, featuring Mary's Air-Chilled, Fried Chicken, Johnny Sticks and Cracklings. When you're here, you're home.