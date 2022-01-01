J. Raymond's Steakhouse
We bring the steakhouse to your house.
50 Carroll Creek
Popular Items
Location
50 Carroll Creek
Frederick MD
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cacique Restaurant
Serving fine Spanish Cuisines, Latin-American entrees, and refreshing Cocktails.
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
Come in and enjoy!
Beans & Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
Maxwell's Burgers & Shakes
Handcrafted Burgers & Shakes