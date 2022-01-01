Go
J. Raymond's Steakhouse

We bring the steakhouse to your house.

50 Carroll Creek

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12oz STRIPLOIN$36.00
AKA New York Strip -juicy & tender from the short loin.
14oz RIBEYE$39.00
Rich, buttery, tender and flavorful cut from sixth and twelve ribs.
8oz FILET MIGNON$33.00
Tender, lean and highly prized part of the loin.
CHOPPED SALAD$9.00
romaine / olive / chic pea / green bean / pepperoni / red onion / fontina / lemon vinagrette (All Dressings Served on the Side)
Twice Baked Potato - Fully Load (Feeds 2)$5.00
Potatoes / sour cream / butter / bacon / heavy cream / cheddar cheese / Pecerino Romano cheese / chive / egg yolk / salt
Beet Salad$12.00
cocoa cardamom soil / toasted almond, orange / baby arugula / goat cheese mousse / sherry vinaigrette
Chocolate Brownie$5.00
with chocolate ganache & cremoux, cocoa-nib crunch
THE WEDGE$9.00
iceberg lettuce / gorgonzola / bacon / farm egg / cherry tomato / garlic crouton / nasturtium ranch (All Dressings Served on the Side)
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes (Feeds 2)$5.00
Yukon gold potatoes / butter / sour cream / heavy cream / salt
Buttered Carrots and Green Beans
Carrots / green beans / butter / chives
Location

50 Carroll Creek

Frederick MD

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
