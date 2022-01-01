Go
Wine Social image
Bars & Lounges

Wine Social

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

30 Reviews

702 The Parkway Suite B

Richland, WA 99352

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

702 The Parkway Suite B, Richland WA 99352

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Flight Tap & Table

No reviews yet

Craft. Cocktail. Small Plate.

Tri-Cities Cider House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dovetail Joint Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fresh, made from scratch, seasonal cooking!

Bruchi’s Cheese Steak and Sub

No reviews yet

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

Wine Social

orange star4.9 • 30 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston