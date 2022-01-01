Bars & Lounges
Salad
Barbeque
Wine Society - Do Not Use
Closed today
138 Reviews
$$
110 E Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
110 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs FL 34689
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Blackbeards Grub & Grog
BLACKBEARDS HOURS MON, WED, THURS, DINNER 11-9 BAR STAYS OPEN FRI SAT DINNER 11-9 LATE NIGHT MENU & BAR STAYS OPEN SUNDAYS CLOSE AT 8 P.M
5 Branches Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Bayou Bistro Tarpon
A great view, great food, and a great time!
Wine Society
Sip, Savor and Unwind.