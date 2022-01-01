Wine Down on Market

El Mariachi

El Mariachi will be open normal hours for Dine-In, following safety guidelines and continued Mask Order.

For Take-Out & Delivery Download our App "Toast Take-Out" Curbside & Contactless Delivery or Order Online at www.ElMariachiParkersburg.com

Call 304-420-9005.

3rd Party Delivery Through Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates & Uber Eats.

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant serving delicious, made-from-scratch Mexican food at every day prices, but a place where guests of all ages could come together to experience the unique flavors, along with the art and culture of Mexico – all in a casual, comfortable setting. We can accommodate Birthdays, Holidays, Reunions, Anniversaries, and Corporate Parties. At El Mariachi we treat everyone like family!

