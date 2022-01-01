Wine Down on Market
social gathering place for family and friends, to enjoy high-quality wines and small plates, in a comfortable environment with exceptional service
701 Market St
Location
701 Market St
Parkersburg WV
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Parkersburg Brewing Company
Parkersburg Brewing Co. is Proud to be the first World Beer Cup winner in WV. We are a 7bbl microbrewery with brewpub in downtown Parkersburg.
Corner Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
J's BBQ & Grill
Smoke 'em if you got 'em!
El Mariachi
El Mariachi will be open normal hours for Dine-In, following safety guidelines and continued Mask Order.
For Take-Out & Delivery Download our App "Toast Take-Out" Curbside & Contactless Delivery or Order Online at www.ElMariachiParkersburg.com
Call 304-420-9005.
3rd Party Delivery Through Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates & Uber Eats.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant serving delicious, made-from-scratch Mexican food at every day prices, but a place where guests of all ages could come together to experience the unique flavors, along with the art and culture of Mexico – all in a casual, comfortable setting. We can accommodate Birthdays, Holidays, Reunions, Anniversaries, and Corporate Parties. At El Mariachi we treat everyone like family!