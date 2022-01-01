Go
Wines and Whatnots

Serving Far East Austin the best in wine, coffee, sandwiches, desserts, and more!

14509 Farm to Market 969

Popular Items

Latte$5.00
Two shots of espresso in a 12oz cup of steamed milk, topped with a layer of microfoam. Flavored syrup selection adds 2 pumps of sweetness.
Prosciutto, Fig, Goat Cheese, Tomato on Baguette$10.00
18-month aged Prosciutto di Parma, creamy goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and fig butter on a French Baguette.
Bacon, Cheese & Egg Croissant$6.00
Two fluffy egg patties made in-house, a slice of havarti cheese, and bacon - toasted to melty perfection on a fresh-baked butter croissant when you order it.
Pepperoni Mozzerella Melt$10.50
Basil pesto spread, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and pepperoni toasted on whole grain bread. Served with side salad.
Turkey Club Baguette$10.00
Roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, Havarti Cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise served on a French Baguette. A classic!
Lavender Vanilla Latte$6.00
Lavender and vanilla with espresso and steamed milk, topped with creamy microfoam.
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Fresh-baked in house and heated to order, especially yummy with our house-made citrus sugar glaze.
Almondine Croissant$5.00
Flaky croissants dusted with almond slivers and powdered sugar, filled with frangipane (sweet almond creme) - prepared in France and baked fresh daily in Austin's Colony.
Ham, Cheese & Egg Croissant$6.00
A fluffy scrambled egg patty made in-house, havarti cheese, and toasted to melty perfection on a fresh-baked butter croissant when you order it.
Ham and Cheese Baguette$9.00
Rosemary ham, Havarti cheese, cornichon pickles, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard on a French Baguette
Location

14509 Farm to Market 969

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
