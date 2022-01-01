Go
Wines of Colorado

Creekside dining located at the base of America's mountain, Pikes Peak! Specializing in local Colorado wines, beers, and spirits.

8045 West Highway 24

Popular Items

Colorado Wine Burger$13.95
A local Cascade favorite cooked with red wine!
Shrimp Scampi$17.95
Tossed in garlic and white wine and served over linguini topped with shaved parmigiano reggiano and fresh parsley. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.
Zebulon Buffalo Burger$16.95
Our signature burger! Hand pressed buffalo meat served on a grilled brioche bun with arugula, sautéed mushrooms and aged gruyere cheese crowned with a savory red wine reduction.
Cascade Salad$12.95
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, slivered almonds, red onions, dried cranberries and croutons.
Fish and Chips$14.95
Colorado beer battered flaky white fish served with asian style coleslaw, fries and house tartar sauce.
Location

Cascade CO

Cascade CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
