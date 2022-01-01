Go
Winetime On Main

Cozy and comfortable up scale Wine Bar. Come in and enjoy!

330 S. Main Avenue

Celeste Crianza 2015 OS Bin#435-437$21.00
Ripe black fruit, blueberries, roasted coffee and dried plum.
O'Shaughnessy Napa Valley 2013 OS Bin# 225-227$79.00
A host of sweet red cherry, plum, blueberry, rose petal and mocha notes
Lamole di Lamole DOCG 2013 Bin# 405-407$22.00
Wild berry fruit preserve & a nuance of spices.
Sioux Falls SD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
