Winetime On Main
Cozy and comfortable up scale Wine Bar. Come in and enjoy!
330 S. Main Avenue
Popular Items
Location
330 S. Main Avenue
Sioux Falls SD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Chef Lance's On Phillips
Full service downtown Sioux Falls restaurant with beer and wine by Chef Lance. Reservations not required but highly recommended.
Agua Fresh
Juice, Smoothie and Sandwich
CRAVE Food & Drink
Come in and enjoy!