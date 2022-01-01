Go
Toast

Wineworks For Everyone

Curbside Pick Up

SALADS • SANDWICHES

26342 Oso Pkwy • $$$

Avg 4.9 (429 reviews)

Popular Items

Cauliflower$14.00
green harissa | curry caramelized onions | shaved almonds
Mangalista Porkbelly$18.00
pearl couscous | cluster tomatoes | rocket | braising glace
Guinness Brown Bread$8.00
kerrygold butter | clover | honey | jacobsen sea salt
Disposable Utensil Set (upon request)
Cracked Pepper Bucatini$23.00
manila clams | pancetta | parmesan | smoked cured egg yolk
Fable Burger$22.00
smoked pork belly | caramelized onion | heirloom tomato | american cheese | dijon aioli | hand cut fries
French and Bubbly By Obvious Wines$24.00
CHENIN BLANC/CHARDONNAY Crémant de Loire, France, NV
Chicken Confit$24.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
Smoked Shortrib$36.00
heirloom marble potatoes | whole grain mustard | horseradish gremolata | red cabbage | lardons | bbq braising jus
Fish and Chips$21.00
icelandic cod | pea puree | hand cut fries | currey remoulade
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering

Location

26342 Oso Pkwy

MIssion Viejo CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dublin 4 Gastropub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Second Reef Deli

No reviews yet

Tasty Sami's, Salads and Sides! Bomber Sandwiches built with artisan breads, premium meats and cheeses, fresh local produce. Homemade dressings and sides like our famous "Reef Potato Salad" all made in house. Come and enjoy!!!

Sana's Curry Bowl

No reviews yet

Sana's Curry Bowl is a family owned restaurant, open since 2016. The menu includes a variety of dishes from all over India including Tandoori (barbeque) Kebabs, Masala & Curry delicacies, and offers "HALAL MEAT". They pride themselves on using only the best, freshest ingredients, by sourcing local, and organic products.

Sal's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Home of the Grandma Pie!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston