Cheesecake in Winfield

Winfield restaurants
Winfield restaurants that serve cheesecake

La Birria Loca

27w570 High Lake Road, Winfield

Churro Cheesecake Slice$10.99
A creamy, dreamy slice of cheesecake lightly coated with caramelized brown sugar. A side of condensed milk sprinkled with cinnamon, and chocolate syrup are included. LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER, please.
More about La Birria Loca
Scone House Café - 0S050 Winfield Road, Winfield IL 60192

0s050 North Winfield Road, Winfield

Lemon Cheesecake
More about Scone House Café - 0S050 Winfield Road, Winfield IL 60192
