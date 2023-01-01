Cheesecake in Winfield
La Birria Loca
27w570 High Lake Road, Winfield
|Churro Cheesecake Slice
|$10.99
A creamy, dreamy slice of cheesecake lightly coated with caramelized brown sugar. A side of condensed milk sprinkled with cinnamon, and chocolate syrup are included. LIMIT 2 PER CUSTOMER, please.
