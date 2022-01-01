Go
Wing Central

A fun, casual restaurant serving great award winning chicken wings, over the top burgers, and 101 ice cold beers in Ellensburg, WA. Home of Central Washington University and the Wildcats!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1801 N Walnut St. • $$

Avg 4 (882 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Jack Cheese Bites$9.99
pepper jack cheese, smoky bacon, and elbow macaroni fried crisp in a craft beer batter
6 Boneless Wings w/ Fries$11.99
served with celery and crispy steak fries
Basket O' Waffle Fries$7.99
crispy seasoned waffle fries
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.99
beer battered mozzarella cheese sticks
No Smooch'n Garlic Fries$8.99
crispy seasoned waffle fries tossed in our garlic parmesan sauce then drizzled with caesar dressing and garnished with parsley
Basket O' Steak Fries$6.99
crispy seasoned steak fries
18 Boneless$25.99
served with celery
12 Traditional$16.99
served with celery
12 Boneless$16.99
served with celery
6 Traditional Wings w/ Fries$11.99
served with celery and crispy steak fries
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1801 N Walnut St.

Ellensburg WA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

