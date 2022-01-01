Wing Central
A fun, casual restaurant serving great award winning chicken wings, over the top burgers, and 101 ice cold beers in Ellensburg, WA. Home of Central Washington University and the Wildcats!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1801 N Walnut St. • $$
Location
1801 N Walnut St.
Ellensburg WA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
