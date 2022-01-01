Go
Wing Depot

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

3389 Roosevelt Hwy • $

Avg 4.1 (373 reviews)

Popular Items

20 Wings$19.75
12 Wings$12.25
Lg French Fries$2.99
20 wings split 2 flavors - 10 & 10$19.75
10 Wings$10.25
#2 - 10 Wings Combo$13.50
Box French Fries$5.50
#3 - 20 Wings Combo$23.00
30 wings - split 2 flavors 15 & 15$29.75
Sm French Fries$1.89
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3389 Roosevelt Hwy

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
