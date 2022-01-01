Go
The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory

Seattle's Fire Since 1994.
Wings are our passion. Heat is our specialty. And it has been since 1994. That was the year we fired up our fryers for the first time, sparking a love affair with hot wings that endures to this day. You may know us by our iconic sign that’s been lit since the Kingdome ruled SoDo. Or maybe it’s our infamous 7-Alarm Challenge. But we’re so much more than a place to test your heat tolerance. We serve our neighborhoods with an enthusiasm for local flavor — the food, the teams and the people.

305 Harrison Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

18 Wings$25.95
Tossed in up to 3 sauces
Waffle Fries$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
5 Tenders$10.95
Tossed in 1 sauce
Bottled Soda$3.45
12oz, Glass
Krinkle Cut Fries$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
Buffalo Crispy Chicken$9.95
Fried chicken with buffalo seasoning, papper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spicy ranch served on a brioche bun
6 Wings$10.95
Tossed in 1 sauce
Wing Pack 100$109.95
Choose up to 4 sauces. Includes, Carrots, Celery, Ranch and Blue Cheese. Serves 10-12 people
12 Wings$18.95
Tossed in up to 2 sauces
Fried Garlic Cheese Curds$9.95
Served with marinara
Location

305 Harrison Street

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
