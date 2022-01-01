The Wing Dome - Greenwood

Noi Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Noi Thai Cuisine continues the traditional of The Bai Tong Family of Restaurant in Seattle, Washington which originally began as a favorite stop over for Thai Airways Crew at SeaTac Airport over two decades ago. At Noi Thai Cuisine, we pride ourselves on making high quality food and giving our guests a real authentic Thai taste. We strive to bring our guests the best in Thai cuisine as our food is authentically prepared and beautifully presented. Here you will find your familiar favorites but even more dishes you may not be familiar with yet. Each dish on our menu is prepared to order using the freshest and highest quality ingredients. Most of our dishes are created and modified by one of the best of the Chef of Thailand. All of our dishes are prepared by our Executive Chef and Thai culinary team with care to ensure our guests enjoy the best dining experience, so you can trust that every little detail has been taken care of.

