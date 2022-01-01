Go
'DO YOU DARE?'
Wing Ferno combines many chicken wing flavors from around the world with the great American flavors. Join the fun to taste your favorite wing flavors and tickle your taste buds with the amazingly yummy chicken sandwich everyone is raving about.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (591 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Wings$7.89
2 PC Tender$10.49
Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks
3 Nashville Wings Only$11.49
Spicy level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy
12PC Nashville Wings$41.99
Spicy level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy
Flavor Dips$1.49
10 PC Combo$17.59
3 PC Boneless$10.49
Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks
3 Nashville Wings Combo$16.69
Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.
15 Boneless-$13.99
15 boneless wings & 1 Dip
Only from Monday through Thursday for limited time.
100 WINGS & 10 DIPS$109.89
Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings, 10 Flavors & 10 Dips
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd

Gardena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
