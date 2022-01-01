Go
Toast

Wing Ferno

'DO YOU DARE?'
Wing Ferno combines many chicken wing flavors from around the world with the great American flavors. Join the fun to taste your favorite wing flavors and tickle your taste buds with the amazingly yummy chicken sandwich everyone is raving about.

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

776 N. Tustin St • $$

Avg 4.6 (464 reviews)

Popular Items

8 PC Combo-$14.89
2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.
Ranch$0.99
10 PC Combo-$16.49
2 flavors and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.
Fries-
6 PC Combo-$12.99
1 flavor and 1 dip. Bone-in or boneless. Served with soft drink and seasoned fries or veggie sticks.
20 Pieces with 3 Flavors & 2 Dips$23.99
Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings.
20 PACK-$29.89
20 Wings with 3 flavors, 2 dips, large fries, veggie sticks. Choose from bone-in, boneless, or mix and match.
Chicken Sandwich Combo$16.89
Combo served with regular soft drink and regular fries or veggie sticks & 1 Dipping Sauce.
10 Pieces with 2 Flavors & 1 Dip$12.69
Boneless or classic (bone-in) wings.
Chicken Sandwich Only$11.99
Spice level: Plain - Mild - Medium - Spicy - Ferno Spicy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

776 N. Tustin St

Orange CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FOURTEA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brew Hawg BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0110

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston