Wing Ferno
Wing Ferno combines many chicken wing flavors from around the world with the great American flavors. Join the fun to taste your favorite wing flavors and tickle your taste buds with the amazingly yummy chicken sandwich everyone is raving about.
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
776 N. Tustin St • $$
Location
776 N. Tustin St
Orange CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
