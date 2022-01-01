Go
Wing It On!

Chicken Like a Champ! Crush your craving for insanely fresh wings, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches and fries with wow factor.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

1600 E St Georges Ave • $$

Avg 4 (152 reviews)

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

1600 E St Georges Ave

Linden NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
