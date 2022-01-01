Wing It On!
Come in and Enjoy
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
2526 Hillsborough Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2526 Hillsborough Street
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Guasaca
Introducing the Arepa and some unique South American flavors to the Triangle market!
Bul Box
Come in and enjoy!
Mitch's Tavern
Serving up the best for nearly 50 years..
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!