Go
Toast

Wing It On!

Chicken Like A Champ! Insanely Fresh Classic & Boneless Wings & Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwiches!
For Delivery please look us up on www.vroomservicenow.com

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

516 Frost Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (5070 reviews)

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries$2.99
12 Classic Style$11.99
6 Classic Style$6.49

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

516 Frost Road

Waterbury CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Pupusa Loca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ria’s - Waterbury

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mojo Nuevo Latino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Frank Pepe’s of Waterbury

No reviews yet

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston