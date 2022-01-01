Go
Toast

Wing King

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4235 S. Fort Apache Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (3817 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$8.99
Hand Battered, dill chips. Served with green chili ranch.
3lb Trad$32.99
3lb of Wings tossed in 3 Royal Flavor
2lb Trad$21.99
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor
#1 Trad$14.99
1 lb Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 1 dip
#2 Trad$24.99
2 lb of Wings tossed in 2 Royal Flavor, 1 lb of hand cut fries, 2 dips
Ranch$0.99
Lunch Wings$9.99
(5) traditional wings, 1/2 lbs of fries and 20oz. drink
1lb Strips$10.99
1 lb of Strips tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
1lb Trad$10.99
1lb of Wings tossed in 1 Royal Flavor
Vegan 10pc Combo$24.99
toss'd in 2 royal flavors served with 1 lb hand cut fries and 2 dips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

4235 S. Fort Apache Road

Las Vegas NV

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jon Smith Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

No reviews yet

Southern Style BBQ & comfort foods!

Mad Hatter Cupcakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston