Go
Toast
  • /
  • York
  • /
  • Wing King of York

Wing King of York

Come in and enjoy!

20 North Congress Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dressings
6 Fingers$9.59
5 Pc$7.50
Basic Burger$10.99
10 Pc$14.50
Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Fried Pickles$6.99
Kid 3 Finger$5.99
10 Fingers$14.99
4 Finger Basket$8.89
See full menu

Location

20 North Congress Street

York SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hoof & Barrel

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting local small restaurants! Enjoy!

Empire Pizza

No reviews yet

Proudly serving the Carolinas with great food and drinks, and providing great customer service since 2009!

Main St Retreat Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Time Out Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston