Wing Place - Aiken - 732 E Pine Log Rd

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

732 E Pine Log Rd

Aiken, SC 29803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Most Popular

30 Wings Bone-In
$32.99
10 Wings Bone-In
$14.99
Classic Crispy Fried Pickles
$7.99

Classic dill chips, lightly battered in house and fried crispy.

Picklepenos
$8.49

Fried Jalapenos, banana peppers and pickles served with side of ranch and spicy ranch.

Small Wing Sauce
$0.75
Dick's Fingers
$12.99

Hand Breaded Fingers Tossed with Fries

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$11.99

Shredded Cheddar and Bacon: served with a side of sour cream and Pico

Fried Shrimp Basket
$14.99

Hand Breaded in house

Seasoned Home Fries
$3.99
10 Wings Boneless
$11.99

Hand Cut

Shrimp Tacos

Wang Wang Shrimp Tacos
$8.99

Cilantro, shredded cabbage, pickle onions, lime wedge

Coleslaw

Coleslaw
$2.99

Fried Pickles

Classic Crispy Fried Pickles
$7.99

Classic dill chips, lightly battered in house and fried crispy.

Mozzarella Sticks

Gooey Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Tacos
$8.99

Tossed in Traditional, Pico, ranch, cheddar, romaine.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$11.99

Shredded Cheddar and Bacon: served with a side of sour cream and Pico

Chicken Sandwiches

Wicked Chicken Sandwich
$11.99

Tender fried chicken fingers, smothered in Traditonal and ranch dressing served on Texas Toast.

Boneless Wings

20 Wings Boneless
$21.99

Hand Cut

5 Wings Boneless
$6.99

Hand Cut

30 Wings Boneless
$32.99

Hand Cut

10 Wings Boneless
$11.99

Hand Cut

Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket
$14.99

Hand Breaded in house

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos
$8.99

Cilantro, Shredded Cabbage, pickled onions, cliantro-lime aioli, lime wedge

Home Fries

Seasoned Home Fries
$3.99
More

8 Shrimp
$8.99
Sweet Tea
$2.79
Frid Okra
$2.99
Tater Tots
$3.99
Onion Rings
$5.99
Naked Chips
$3.99
20 Wings Bone-In
$27.99
5 Wings Bone-In
$7.99
Famous House Side Salad
$5.99

Romaine Lettuce, mixed artisan greens, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese, candied pecans, Spicy Ranch dressing.

Famous House Dinner Salad
$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, mixed artisan greens, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese, candied pecans, Spicy Ranch dressing.

Wing Chips
$9.99

Blue Cheese crumbles, bacon crumbles, green onions, hot sauce, side of Ranch.

Wang Wang Shrimp
$11.99

Lighty Battered, creamy, sweet n' spicy

Fried Mushrooms
$7.99

Lightly battered in house, served with spicy ranch

Buffalo Winger Wrap
$11.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken tossed in Traditional sauce, ranch dressing and Romaine lettuce

The Classy Chick
$11.99
American Burger
$10.99

All-Beef patty, Romaine lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Single or Double

Large Ranch
$1.50
5 Fingers
$12.99

Hand Breaded

3 Fingers
$9.99

Hand Breaded

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

732 E Pine Log Rd, Aiken SC 29803

Directions

Gallery

Wing Place - Aiken - 732 E Pine Log Rd

