Wing Ranch

Wings, Burgers, and Brews
but so much more.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm French Fries$1.89
10 & 10 Split$26.75
Lg French Fries$2.69
20 Wings$26.50
5&5 Split$14.50
10 Wings$13.50
30 Wings$37.25
All-American$11.49
Box French Fries$5.50
6 Wings w/ Celery$7.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1154 Lawrenceville Hwy

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
