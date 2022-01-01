Wing Slingers
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
8458 Federal Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8458 Federal Blvd
Westminster CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rosita’s Southwest Mexican
Authentic New Mexican recipes passed down since 1963
Capitol Pizza
Pizza & Apps
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 10am-10pm,
TUESDAY CLOSED
Friday, Saturday 10am-12am
Sunday 10am-9pm
FREE DELIVERY OVER 25$
Yorkshire Fish and Chips
Yorkshire Fish & Chips in Denver, CO has been offering authentic English fish and chips, serving the finest seafood, made-to-order chips from fresh potatoes, and our trademark batter made from scratch daily since 1971. We care about the health of our customers and the environment, so we have always used Icelandic / Cod, an ecologically friendly and sustainable fish, cooked in zero-trans fat oil for delicious fish and chips.
We serve lunch and dinner meals at great prices, so do come and satisfy that appetite with our delicious fish and chips today.
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!