Wing Snob - Allen Park
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
16930 Southfield Rd, Allen Park MI 48101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130
No Reviews
22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurant