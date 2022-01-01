Wing Snob - Mission
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
801 N SHARY RD, MISSION TX 78572
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Costa Messa - Original
No Reviews
4013 W Expressway 83 McAllen, Tx 78503 Mcallen, TX 78503
View restaurant
Kumori Sushi - Palms Crossing/Ware Rd
No Reviews
3300 West Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant