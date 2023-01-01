Go
Banner picView gallery

Wing Snob - Richmond

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

66834 Gratiot Avenue

Richmond, MI 48062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

66834 Gratiot Avenue, Richmond MI 48062

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Snackfest - 34111 28 Mile Road
orange starNo Reviews
34111 28 Mile Road Lenox, MI 48048
View restaurantnext
T's Rockin Roadhouse - Columbus, MI
orange star4.4 • 1,174
8826 Gratiot Ave Columbus, MI 48063
View restaurantnext
Achatz Pies - Chesterfield - 30301 Commerce Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
30301 Commerce Blvd Chesterfield, MI 48051
View restaurantnext
A Movable Feast, Inc. - 80855 Main Street Memphis, MI 48041
orange starNo Reviews
80855 Main Street Memphis, MI 48041
View restaurantnext
Fin's Eatery & Spirits
orange star4.3 • 1,316
51006 Washington New Baltimore, MI 48047
View restaurantnext
Wooden Valve Pourhouse
orange starNo Reviews
36310 Main St New Baltimore, MI 48047
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Richmond

New Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Romeo

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Utica

Avg 4.9 (35 restaurants)

Port Huron

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wing Snob - Richmond

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston