Wing Snob

We Just Have Better Wings

205 S. Livernois

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
Lrg Seasoned Fry$3.55
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
6pc Boneless$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
See full menu

Location

205 S. Livernois

Rochester Hills MI

Sunday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

