Go
Toast

Wing Snob

-We Just Have Better Wings-

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

24545 W 12 Mile Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (4646 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

24545 W 12 Mile Rd

Southfield MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bar 7

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood

No reviews yet

The Godfather of Hotwings for 30+ years. We turned Memphis, TN into the Hot Wing Capital of the world. Voted Best Wings in the Mid-South 25+ years.

SOUPDIVE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Front Page Deli

No reviews yet

Best Food in Town PERIOD!!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston