Wing Snob

Yeah, we sell wings. Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order it "50/50" and we'll split them up for you! Not in the mood for wings? How about some chicken tenders? Going the veggie route? Try our cauli-wings! Pair up your wing choice with one of five flavored fries options. Add a side of veggies, coleslaw or sweet cornbread, choose a dipping sauce and then end it all with a slice of gourmet cheesecake as your reward for the day.

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

34720 Van Dyke Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (5708 reviews)

Popular Items

10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
6pc Boneless$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

34720 Van Dyke Ave

Sterling Heights MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 pm - 12:00 am
