Wing Zone - IL200283 Edwardsville State Rte 157
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1063 South State Route 157, Edwardsville IL 62025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. - 1071 S State Rte 157
No Reviews
1071 S State Rte 157 Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurant
Kimchi Guys - KG - Edwardsville
No Reviews
6151 Trace Parkway Drive Edwardsville, MO 62025
View restaurant
Drunken Fish - DF - Edwardsville
No Reviews
6151 Trace Parkway Drive Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurant