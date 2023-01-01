Wing Zone - Redlands Lugonia
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1755 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands CA 92374
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Byrd's Hot Chicken Redlands - 414 orange st 2A
No Reviews
414 orange st 2A redlands, CA 92374
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Redlands
WaBa Grill - WG0150 - Redlands
4.5 • 341
27511 San Bernardino Ave. #230 Redlands, CA 92374
View restaurant