Chicken
Southern
Burgers

Original Wing Kingz

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1604 Diamond Ave NE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Popular Items

6 Boneless Combo$12.29
6 Boneless$7.99
Ranch$0.79
6 Wing Dingz$7.99
18 Wing Dingz$21.79
9 Boneless Combo$15.29
12 Boneless$13.79
12 Wing Dingz$13.79
9 Wing Dingz$11.29
9 Wing Dingz Combo$15.29
All hours

Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids MI 49505

