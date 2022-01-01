Go
Toast

Wingman Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

4024 Grand Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FLAMING GOOD SANDWICH$11.79
CLUCKING GOOD SANDWICH$11.79
WING PLATE$13.95
CHEESY WINGS$10.79
CLASSIC WINGS
CORNY CHICKS LOADED FRIES$10.00
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.79
KIMCHI$2.79
WAFFLE FRIES$4.79
BONELESS
See full menu

Location

4024 Grand Ave.

Chino CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yoshiharu Ramen

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese Noodle Bar featured by the O.C. Register as Top Ramen Noodle Place in O.C.!
Our ramen broth is boiled for 10 hours to saturate the soup with our signature rich and savory taste!

Sunright Tea Studio

No reviews yet

Shake 17 Times!

Juice it Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8007

No reviews yet

Pieology Pizzeria Chino #8007

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston