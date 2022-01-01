Go
Wings and Bling

CHICKEN WINGS

3936 East Galbraith Road

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Waffles$3.30
6 - Piece Boneless$8.99
6 - Piece$8.49
10 - Piece$12.99
6 - Piece Wing Combo$12.73
Wings+Side Choice +Pop
Regular Fries$2.74
10 - Piece Wing Combo$17.92
Wings+Side Choice +Pop
10 - Piece Boneless$13.49
6 -Piece Boneless Combo$13.29
Wings+Side Choice +Pop
Potato Salad$2.19
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3936 East Galbraith Road

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

