Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
1391 East Grand River Ave
Location
1391 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing MI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mitten Raised
Bringing World Class, Handcrafted, Baked Goods to the Mitten State.
TOASTE
Come in and enjoy!
Bells Greek Pizza
Family-owned local business in the heart of East Lansing. We take pride in making our pizza from scratch. Join us for authentic Mediterranean dishes, along with your gameday favorites. Dine in/Delivery/Catering/Take-Out Options Available
Square One Bakery LLC
Come in and enjoy!