Go
Toast

Wings Over

Come on in and enjoy!

152 Easton Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

152 Easton Avenue

New Brunswick NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rhythm & Spice Pizzeria and Grill - New Brunswick

No reviews yet

The best pizza and Italian food in New Brunswick

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

25 burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston