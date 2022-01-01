Go
Wings Pizza - N - Things Restaurant

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

13420 TX-249 • $$

Avg 4.6 (714 reviews)

Popular Items

15 Pcs Wings$15.99
Lg Fries$4.99
Pizza And Wings$39.99
20 Bone-in wings, a medium specialty pizza, hand tossed or thin crust, and your choice of one of our appetizers, excluding the loaded potato skins..
Sm Fries$3.49
Fried Mushrooms$5.75
6 Oz of fried mushroom caps breaded in season flower served with ranch
6 Pcs Wings$7.79
12" Cheese Pizza$6.99
10 Pcs Wings$10.79
Ranch$0.75
20 Pcs Wings$21.79
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

13420 TX-249

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
