Wings Republic

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

4310 Genesee Ave • $

Avg 4.2 (178 reviews)

Popular Items

2 Breadsticks$2.00
Fries
Strips
Republic Chicken Fries$10.00
Wings
Wings
Onion Rings$5.00
Strips
Bites
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4310 Genesee Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
