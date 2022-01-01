Wing Snob
We Just Have Better Wings!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
5179 N High Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5179 N High Street
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
GD Ritzys
First opened in the 1980's Ritzy's has now made its comeback to Columbus. We still serve our signature crispy edge hamburgers, shoestring french fries, natural casing hot dogs that "pop", and of course our award winning house made ice creams!
Over The Counter
While we, like other restaurants, are unable to be open for dine-in during this time, we will be open for carry out orders. Monday through Saturday 11:00am - 2:00pm and 5:00pm - 8:00pm. We'll be open Sundays from 11:00am - 2:00pm for lunch and a limited brunch menu. Carry out wine & beer is available as well.
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
When picking up your carry-out order please use one of the 3 marked curbside parking spots on the south side of the parking lot and see the host at the main entrance to pick up your order. Thank you for supporting small business!
The Wizard of Za
follow the yellow brick road to the best pizza in town!