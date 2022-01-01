Go
Wing Snob

We Just Have Better Wings!

51 N. FM 548

Popular Items

Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Traditional Meal Deal$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
51 N. FM 548

FORNEY TX

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
