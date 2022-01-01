Wing Snob
We Just Have Better Wings!
1654 FM 423
Popular Items
Location
1654 FM 423
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
WB's kitchen + catering
Celebrity Chef Crafted Seasonal Menu Meal Prep Plans Available
Gourmet Catering To Go
GOATs Arena Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
KPop Burger & Crab King
Come in and enjoy!