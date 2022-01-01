Go
Toast

Wing Snob

We Just Have Better Wings!

1654 FM 423

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Boneless$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
6pc Traditional$9.49
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
Carrots & Celery$1.75
A mix of carrots and celery sticks. Includes a choice of dipping sauce.
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
See full menu

Location

1654 FM 423

Frisco TX

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

WB's kitchen + catering

No reviews yet

Celebrity Chef Crafted Seasonal Menu Meal Prep Plans Available
Gourmet Catering To Go

GOATs Arena Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KPop Burger & Crab King

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston