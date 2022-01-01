Go
Toast

Wing Snob

We Just Have Better Wings!

360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Traditional Meal Deal$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
See full menu

Location

360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840

Lewisville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coral Reef Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Local coffee shop offering a wide variety of coffee and tea drinks, as well as local foods that are prepared daily. We love our community and work with local artists and musicians to provide entertainment and a place for people to hang their art. We also host local fund raising events for non-profits and others.

iCompete Experience

No reviews yet

Eat. Drink. Play. Compete.

Street Bites

No reviews yet

World Wide Street Food

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston