Chicken

Wing Snob

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

838 Reviews

$$

140 Twelve Mile Rd

Madison Heights, MI 48071

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

6pc Boneless$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

140 Twelve Mile Rd, Madison Heights MI 48071

Directions

