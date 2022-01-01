Go
Wing Snob

We Just Have Better Wings!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

31503 Gratiot Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Fry$5.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
10pc Boneless Meal Deal$14.99
Includes 10 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
10pc Traditional Meal Deal$17.99
Includes 10 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
8pc Boneless$9.89
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
6pc Boneless Meal Deal$10.99
Includes 6 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

31503 Gratiot Ave

Roseville MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

(FOOD ALLERGY NOTICE). PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT FOODS PREPARED HERE MAY CONTAIN THESE INGREDIENTS: MILK, EGGS, SOYBEAN, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, FISH, AND SHELLFISH.

