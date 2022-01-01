Go
HJ Wings & Things

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

140 John Frank Ward Blvd • $$

Avg 3.9 (154 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Family Night (50)$67.99
50 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 2 baskets of your choice of either fries, onion rings, or tots, a large veggie with dressing, a tub of dipping sauce, and either 4 large drinks or a gallon of sweet or unsweet tea.
Regular Dawg$2.29
All beef homestyle dog.
#3) 4 Fingers$8.99
4 golden fried chicken fingers, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
30 Wings$44.99
30 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, 2 regular sides, and 3 dipping sauces.
2 Fingers, Side, Regular Drink$4.79
Two golden fried chicken fingers, a snack sized side, and a drink.
#2) 10 Wings$16.99
10 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
Slaw
Fries
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Mozzarella cheese coated with old fashioned breadcrumbs & served with marinara sauce.
#1) 6 Wings$12.49
6 jumbo wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce, a regular sized side and a regular drink.
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

140 John Frank Ward Blvd

McDonough GA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
