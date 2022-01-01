Go
Wingstand by Jefferson's

No reviews yet

Popular Items

famous fried pickles$0.99
Our famous thick cut, hand-breaded Schwartz pickles fried to golden perfection. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese dressing.
12 traditional - large$12.79
6 traditional wings tossed in up to 3 signature sauces of your choice.
9 boneless - regular$11.99
9 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
12 boneless - large$14.29
12 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
french fries
Our skin on, french fries cooked to crispy perfection!
9 traditional - regular$13.49
9 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
12 traditional - large$15.99
12 traditional wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
single tossed tender$2.49
6 boneless - small$9.79
6 boneless wings served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, a 20 oz. drink & house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
double dipped sandwich$10.29
Our hand-breaded chicken breast, lightly fried, then tossed in Jefferson's turbo sauce & refried for a crispy sandwich with low heat & BIG flavor. Topped with our house-made ranch, mild sauce & pickles. Served with your choice of fries, honey slaw or veggies, & a 20 oz. drink. Upgrade to mac 'n' cheese or fried pickles for $.99.
Location

7715 State Line Road

Kansas City MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
