Go
Toast

WingWok

Eat More Seoul Food

7530 S University Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 Tenders w/ Fries$16.95
6 Tender Meal - Choose Sauce. Includes Fries and Toast
2 Tenders w/ Fries$8.95
2 Tender Meal - Choose Sauce. Includes Fries and Toast
Fry Sauce$1.25
20 Wings with side$27.95
20 Wing Meal; Choose up to (2) Sauces and (2) Sides
K.S.B (Korean SSAM Burrito)$10.25
4 Tenders w/ Fries$12.95
4 Tender Meal - Choose Sauce. Includes Fries & Toast
MCB$10.25
30 Wings with side$41.95
30 Wing Meal; Choose up to (3) Sauces and (3) Sides
10 Wings with side$14.95
10 Wing Meal; Choose 1 Sauce and 1 Side
See full menu

Location

7530 S University Blvd.

Centennial CO

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taste of Philly

No reviews yet

Welcome to Taste of Philly, Colorado's Home of the Real Philly Cheesesteak™!

Cubs Q

No reviews yet

Cub's slow-smoked BBQ serving Denver & the Rocky Mountain region. Locally inspired! Family owned and operated. Contact for Catering & Corporate Events.

South Suburban Golf Course Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Gather to eat where you golf! South Suburban Golf Course Bar and Grill is an affordable, casual restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. The all-American menu will satisfy the pickiest eater with hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, crab cakes, quesadillas and burritos and more. Enjoy full bar service and outdoor dining.

Land of Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston